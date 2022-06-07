For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: How does Italy’s building ‘superbonus’ credit transfer work?
Italy's popular building 'superbonus' incentive continues to be entangled in delays due to problems with the credit transfer system. Here's what's happening and why.
Published: 7 June 2022 16:04 CEST
How the credit transfer system is hampering accessing Italy's 'superbonus 110'. Photo by Guilherme Cunha on Unsplash
TAX
Tax deadlines approach for second homeowners in Italy
June is a pivotal month for paying taxes in Italy, and if you own a second home in the country, there are just days left to ensure you pay your property taxes on time.
Published: 3 June 2022 12:15 CEST
