EXPLAINED: How does Italy’s building ‘superbonus’ credit transfer work?

Italy’s ‘superbonus 110‘ has gone through various changes in the two years since it was introduced to kick-start the country’s Covid-hit economy.

The discount building scheme, first announced in May 2020, was designed to boost Italy’s construction sector, galvanise the post-Covid economic recovery and upgrade the nation’s many old, earthquake damaged and energy inefficient buildings.

Offering homeowners a tax deduction of up to 110 percent on the expenses related to making energy upgrades and reducing seismic risk, the bonus boomed in popularity.

The amount of funds invested are considerable: new figures from Italy’s energy and development agency, ENEA, updated to the end of May 2022, show that investments have exceeded a staggering €30.6 billion, of which over €10 billion have been assigned to works on single family homes.

Some €21.5 billion of the overall spend have already been claimed for completed renovation works.

The €9 billion of difference are waiting to be paid for ongoing renovation works that have not yet been completed.

Rules and regulations of the bonus have changed several times since its inception, including extensions to the scheme, amending who can access it, how it can be claimed, tightening of bureaucracy to clamp down on fraud and then relaxing of rules when works got blocked.

For those hoping to claim the bonus, to either start or complete building projects in time before missing the deadlines, it’s been an anxious and jittery time.

READ ALSO:

One reason for the delays has been demand for the scheme, creating backlogs for the construction companies. This spiralled into longer and longer wait times, with some projects waiting months to get started – while some still haven’t begun at all.

Many firms stopped taking on new clients, as they battled to push through projects that were already in a queue and some homeowners abandoned their plans altogether as a result.

But that’s only a part of the picture.

Current problems with the credit transfer system

A key obstacle to getting renovation works off the ground has been the credit transfer system, or simply, how people can access the government funds to pay for the building jobs.

Of course, without the ability to pay construction companies, no project will move ahead.

More bureaucratic bottlenecks continue to slow down accessing Italy’s superbonus. Photo by Gianluca Carenza on Unsplash

Some readers of The Local have told us their projects have been put on hold as they’ve been informed that financing is frozen.

One reason for this is that some banks have stopped buying credit – and therefore lending – in recent months following increasingly complex bureaucracy and confusion over the scheme.

READ ALSO: Nine things we’ve learned about claiming Italy’s building ‘superbonus’

Plus, billions of euros of fraudulent claims led the government to introduce stricter laws, blocking being able to access credit for months, stalling the bonus and renovation projects.

As a result, the increasing difficulty of obtaining credit has caused ever-worsening supply chain issues.

Now, 33,000 enterprises are said to be at risk of bankruptcy due to the blockade caused by the succession of anti-fraud measures, stated the CNA, the Italian Confederation of Craft Trades and Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Confederazione Nazionale dell’Artigianato e della Piccola e Media Impresa).

This equates to some €2.6 billion in credits accrued by suppliers that are yet to be reimbursed, blocked by the halt on lending from the banks.

According to CNA data, more than 60,000 companies have gained a credit, but no liquidity, that is, no actual money received.

The knock-on effect of this is that the superbonus, after having contributed to last year’s increase in GDP, now reportedly risks causing the bankruptcy of many companies and the loss of 150,000 jobs in the construction sector.

Some construction firms face bankruptcy, while homeowners are wondering whether they’ll be able to access the funds in time. Photo by Pixabay

Along with almost half (48.6 percent) of the companies the CNA surveyed facing bankruptcy, more than two-thirds (68.4 percent) predict a blockage to their building jobs, leaving construction sites empty and unfinished, while one in five building companies is unable to pay employees.

So, abandoned renovation projects – also putting at risk homeowners trying to access the scheme – is a possibility.

READ ALSO: How Italy’s building bonuses are delaying the restyle of one-euro homes

It looks likely, therefore, that further state intervention will be needed as Italian media reports point towards a serious economic and social crisis otherwise.

How did this happen?

Since it was introduced, the superbonus has undergone some 14 interventions that have changed the rules and it has been blocked as many as 6 times, according to Gabriele Buia, president of ANCE, National Association of Building Contractors, (Associazione nazionale costruttori edili).

In response, companies tried to find ways around the credit blocks by finding other banks willing to pay the credit. Some companies are still in this process and without payment, works continue to be on hold.

This bottleneck is causing “very serious problems” in an “anarchic and unregulated” market, according to Buia, with many firms already having done the work but unable to get the credit back, leading to further supply chain issues.

As noted, fraud also beset the scheme, causing more logjams.

“Two years ago, it was the Wild West. Anyone could get credit to use the bonus – a person, company or business. Due to that, the authorities lost track of sales and plenty of fraudulent claims slipped through the net,” tax expert Nicolò Bolla of Accounting Bolla told us.

“Everything stopped. Then they regulated too much, creating more bureaucracy and delays. So now, they’ve deregulated a little to reopen the transfer of credit,” he added.

The credit transfer system is complex and keeps causing delays to accessing the bonus. Photo: Annie Gray on Unsplash

Understanding why there were delays to accessing the bonus are complex and manifold. Along with the reasons above, banks also faced rising inflation, which in part caused them to stop lending.

READ ALSO: The hidden costs of buying a home in Italy

“Somebody needs to offset the tax at some point. Many banks wanted to buy the credit and resell it to larger banks, but any credit that couldn’t be offset in their taxes got wasted.

“It made the banks less willing to buy credit, which in turn slowed down companies’ and individuals’ ability to access it,” he added.

Now, to keep better track of works being done, Italy’s Inland Revenue Agency (L’Agenzia delle Entrate) has introduced better tracking systems in its latest ruling. These will follow the trail of where the money is going, with the aim of cutting down on time lost to bureaucracy.

What continues to cause concern is the timeframe for accessing the superbonus.

Single family homes only have just under four months to complete 30 percent of overall works, with a final deadline of total completion by December 31st, 2022.

READ ALSO: Is it too late to claim Italy’s building ‘superbonus’?

As delays roll on and home renovators have already waited for months and months, is there the danger of being left with a half renovated home with the bills to pay?

Worryingly, “absolutely” is the response from Buia.

“Without liquidity, construction sites will either come to a standstill or not start. And they will remain at a standstill until they are certain that their credit will be granted,” he stated.

Are there other ways to access credit for the superbonus?

There are a few routes to obtaining Italy’s superbonus. The option of offsetting tax from income is likely only financially viable for high earners, as any unused tax discount gets lost.

Let’s say your renovation costs come to €100,000, which are tax deductible at 110 percent for five years.

So, if you have a tax break of €22,000 every year for five years, therefore, but your tax bill from your income tax, known as ‘IRPEF’, falls short of that, you lose the deduction and will end up footing the rest of the renovation bill.

READ ALSO: Do you have to be Italian to claim Italy’s building bonuses?

Note – the latest changes specify tax deductions for the superbonus will be spread over four years, not five as previously.

Little surprise, then, that the other two options to access the funds – transferring the credit (cessione del credito) or discount on the invoice (sconto in fattura) – have been more popular.

It effectively means you either trade the tax credit for cash to an Italian financial institution, such as a bank, for the credit transfer, or directly to your contractor or supplier for the discount on the invoice.

Using the credit transfer system means you’ll get cash back that you paid, directly in your bank account.

It’s a slightly riskier route than a discount on the invoice, as the latter means the the supplier recovers the bonus on your behalf, taking a slice of it as a fee.

So, you get less of the bonus but you don’t have to deal with the paperwork and the contractor takes the burden of getting the credit.

“The easiest option is the discount on the invoice,” according to Bolla.

“It takes care of the credit transfer. If you deal with the bank yourself, it takes some expertise and requires a little knowledge of technology and the system, such as downloading and uploading invoices.

“Contractors have multiple sales, so they are more trained to do that,” he added.

However, as noted, since suppliers have also struggled to get the credit, building works may be kept in a queue until they are reimbursed for their work.

See more in our articles about property in Italy on The Local.