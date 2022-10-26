For members
POLITICS
Five takeaways from Meloni’s first speech as new Italian PM
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni laid out her government's programme in her first speech before parliament on Tuesday. Here are the major points to take away.
Published: 26 October 2022 14:45 CEST
New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined her programme for government on October 25, 2022. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP.
POLITICS
New PM Meloni lambasts critics and says Italy is committed to Europe
New premier Giorgia Meloni told MPs that Italy will continue to be a reliable member of the EU, adding that those who plan on monitoring her hard-right government from abroad have "better things to do with their time".
Published: 25 October 2022 14:28 CEST
Updated: 25 October 2022 17:53 CEST
Updated: 25 October 2022 17:53 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments