Five takeaways from Meloni’s first speech as new Italian PM

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni laid out her government's programme in her first speech before parliament on Tuesday. Here are the major points to take away.

Published: 26 October 2022 14:45 CEST
New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined her programme for government on October 25, 2022, reaffirming her support for the EU, NATO and Ukraine and presenting herself as a steady hand to guide her country through turbulent times.
New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni outlined her programme for government on October 25, 2022. Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP.

Italy’s new Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, delivered her first speech to parliament as premier on Tuesday morning as her government prepared to receive a vote of confidence from the lower house later that same day.

Meloni, who leads the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party and will rule as part of a coalition with the populist League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia, touched on issues including the economy, energy, migration and taxes in a fiery opening address.

Here’s a quick overview of the main points from her new government’s manifesto.

Commitment to the EU, NATO and Ukraine

Italy will remain an active member of EU on her watch, Meloni said, telling the lower house of parliament that “Italy is fully part of Europe and the Western world,” and that it would “continue to be a reliable partner of NATO in supporting Ukraine”.

In fact, the new premier indicated she intends for Italy to take on a bigger role in the EU, which she said should not be thought of as “an elite club, with major and minor league members, or, worse, as a joint stock company managed by a board of directors,” but rather as the “common home of the peoples of Europe.”

Italy would go to Europe “with its head held high, as a founding country, without subordination and a sense of inferiority as seems to have happened in the past,” she said.

The prime minister also reiterated her government’s support for Ukraine, saying that she would “not give in to Putin’s blackmail on energy,” and that “those who believe that it is possible to trade Ukraine’s freedom for our peace of mind are wrong.”

Her words come several weeks after coalition partner Matteo Salvini, of the hard-right populist League party, sparked controversy by calling on the EU to “rethink” its sanctions on Moscow.

Salvini and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, the third member in Meloni’s hard-right coalition, have come under fire in recent months for their longstanding ties to Russia and close relationships with Putin.

Prioritising the cost of living and energy crisis

Recognising that soaring inflation and energy costs top the list of concerns for most Italians, Meloni said her government would make a “massive financial commitment” to support families and businesses, even though this would “drain most of the available resources and force us to postpone other measures.”

To combat rising living costs, Meloni’s coalition plans to lower taxes through reducing VAT on essential goods, cutting taxes on worker bonuses, and expanding the flat tax currently available to freelancers earning up to a certain threshold to higher earners.

The measures will come as Italy prepares to enter into a recession, with the International Monetary Fund forecasting negative growth of -0.2 percent in the country’s GDP in 2023 – the second worst result for any major global economy after Germany.

One of the government’s first priorities will also be bringing down energy costs by increasing Italy’s national production in order to become more self-sufficient, the prime minister said.

It plans to do this by increasing extraction from Italy’s offshore natural gas fields, which Meloni said her government has “a duty to fully exploit”.

The government also intends to step up renewable energy production in the south, which the prime minister described as a “paradise of renewables… a green energy heritage too often blocked by bureaucracy and incomprehensible vetoes.”

Constitutional reform

Another priority for the new government is enacting a constitutional reform that would change Italy’s political system from that of a parliamentary democracy to a semi-presidential French-style system.

This was a cornerstone of Meloni’s electoral campaign and has long been a preoccupation of the Italian right, who say the current system of government – designed to keep any one party from gaining too much power in a post-Mussolini Italy – leads to political instability and dysfunction.

The coalition didn’t reach the crucial supermajority of two thirds of the seats in both houses of parliament that would have allowed it push through the reform, so would need to hand over the decision to voters in a referendum.

“Let it be clear that we will not give up on reforming Italy if we are faced with prejudicial opposition,” Meloni told parliament, adding that her government is determined to “give Italy an institutional system in which whoever wins governs for five years.”

Unemployment benefit to be scrapped

Italy’s reddito di cittadinanza unemployment benefit, introduced in 2019 by the populist Five Star Movement, will likely either be scrapped or significantly slashed under the new government.

Meloni was unrestrained in her criticism of the welfare payment, which she described as “a defeat for those who were able to do their part for Italy, as well as for themselves and their families.”

To resounding applause, she quoted Pope Francis’s recent words, “Poverty cannot be fought with welfare, the door to a man’s dignity is work,” adding that while aid will not be denied to pensioners and the disabled, “for others the solution cannot be the citizen’s income, but work.”

An estimated 920,000 people on the welfare system – 40 percent of those who benefit from it – are considered fit to work and are expected to be cut off under the new government.

Her comments came as no surprise given that her coalition had already committed in its program to replacing the benefit “with more effective measures of social inclusion and active policies for training and integration into the world of work.” What form those measures might take is still unclear.

Hard line on migration

The Meloni government plans, as promised in its election campaign, take a hard line on “illegal” immigration. “In Italy, as in any other serious state, one does not enter illegally; you enter legally, through the decreto flussi,” the prime minister said. 

“This government wants to stop illegal departures and break up human trafficking,” Meloni told parliament, insisting it was time to stop traffickers “being the ones who decide who gets in.”

Italy’s new government intends to revive some version of the now-defunct EU naval operation ‘Sophia’ with the aim of blocking migrant boats from leaving North Africa, she said, as well as create ‘hotspots’ in Africa from which asylum seekers can submit refugee applications.

Her statements came as the Alarm Phone migrant rescue hotline put out a message that two vessels carrying over 1,300 people between them had run into trouble during a crossing of the Mediterranean and required urgent assistance.

POLITICS

New PM Meloni lambasts critics and says Italy is committed to Europe

New premier Giorgia Meloni told MPs that Italy will continue to be a reliable member of the EU, adding that those who plan on monitoring her hard-right government from abroad have "better things to do with their time".

Published: 25 October 2022 14:28 CEST
Updated: 25 October 2022 17:53 CEST
New PM Meloni lambasts critics and says Italy is committed to Europe

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni confirmed her government’s support for the European Union, NATO and Ukraine on Tuesday in her first address to parliament, one month after her far-right party accomplished a historic election victory.

The 45-year-old, who was sworn in as Italy’s first woman premier on Saturday, also rejected any links with the country’s fascist past, saying she had “never felt sympathy or closeness to undemocratic regimes… including fascism”.

During the address, Meloni took a swipe at her French counterpart Emanuel Macron, who following a meeting with Meloni on Monday reportedly said that Paris would keep an eye on her administration and judge it based on its actions.

“Those who want to monitor Italy from abroad have better things to do with their time,” the new prime minister said, adding that such international critics “do not disrespect me but the Italian people, who don’t need to take lessons from anyone.”

While affirming Italy’s place in the EU, Meloni reserved some criticism for the bloc, which she said has “often not been ready” in the past to perform its function as “a shared home to face challenges that member states struggle to face alone.”

The institution is “not an elite club with major and minor league members,” she asserted, adding that Italy would go to Europe “with its head held high, as a founding country, without subordination and a sense of inferiority as seems to have happened in the past.”

The prospect of a Eurosceptic, populist government leading the eurozone’s third largest economy had previously sparked concern among Italy’s allies, particularly in the European Union.

“Italy is fully part of Europe and the Western world,” Meloni told the lower house of parliament, adding that it would “continue to be a reliable partner of NATO in supporting Ukraine”.

The last government, under the leadership of Mario Draghi, was one of the strongest EU supporters of sanctions against Russia and backed the shipment of weapons to Kyiv.

Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party was the main opposition force at the time, was supportive of Draghi’s policies despite Italy’s heavy dependence on Russian gas.

More recently though, one of her coalition partners, former premier Silvio Berlusconi, has been recorded defending his old friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meloni reassured MPs that she would not give in to “Putin’s blackmail on energy”.

Like much of Europe, Italy is battling soaring inflation, fuelled by sky-high energy bills, which risks pushing the country into recession next year.

Meloni said she would strengthen existing measures to help businesses and households cope with rising prices, but warned this would have an effect on spending elsewhere.

Parliament will hold a vote of confidence in the new government on Tuesday evening.

The vote, which is meant to be followed by another one in the Senate on Wednesday, is largely procedural as the right-wing coalition has a comfortable majority in parliament.

Recovery plan 

Key to Italy’s future growth is almost 200 billion euros ($197 billion) in grants and loans from the EU’s post-pandemic recovery fund, which depend on Rome implementing major reforms from criminal justice to public administration.

Earlier on Tuesday, Meloni said that the recovery plan was an opportunity to make a “real change” but added that she would seek “adjustments” to take into account the rising cost of energy and raw materials.

That said, analysts say there is little room for manoeuvre, with the funds already being disbursed and Brussels seemingly unwilling to re-open negotiations.

Migration

Meloni vowed to stop migrants without the right to asylum in Europe from reaching Italy by boat, as a rescue hotline warned more than 1,300 people were in difficulty in the Mediterranean.

“This government wants to stop illegal departures and break up human trafficking,” Meloni told parliament, adding, however, that the right to asylum would continue to be respected.

She insisted it was time to stop traffickers “being the ones who decide who gets in”, while her new interior minister said he may block charity ships from bringing rescued migrants to Italy, reviving a controversial policy from 2019.

Financial policies

In the run-up to the elections, Meloni’s coalition agreed on an expensive programme of tax cuts and spending promises.

However, the new premier emphasised on Tuesday the importance of fiscal prudence as Italy is currently carrying a mammoth debt worth 150 percent of its gross domestic product.

At the time of writing, it isn’t yet clear how Meloni’s statement will sit with her coalition partner, League’s leader Matteo Salvini. 

In a series of tweets published on Monday, Salvini vowed action to lower the pension age threshold, extend Italy’s flat tax and finally build a long-discussed bridge between mainland Italy and Sicily, which he said would create 100,000 jobs.

‘Reddito di cittadinanza’ unemployment benefit

Meloni was unrestrained in her criticism of the reddito di cittadinanza unemployment benefit introduced in 2019 by the populist Five Star Movement, calling it a “failure”.

To resounding applause, she quoted Pope Francis’s recent words, “Poverty cannot be fought with welfare, the door to a man’s dignity is work,” adding that while aid will not be denied to pensioners and the disabled, “for others the solution cannot be the citizen’s income, but work.”

Her comments came as no surprise given that her coalition had already committed in its program to replacing the benefit “with more effective measures of social inclusion and active policies for training and integration into the world of work.”

What form those measures might take, and whether the reddito di cittadinza will be scrapped altogether or simply overhauled, is still unclear.

