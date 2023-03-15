Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

MONEY

KEY POINTS: The tax changes in Italy to know about in 2023

From property taxes to VAT, Italy is bringing in a raft of tax changes that you should be aware of as part of longer-term reforms. Here's a quick overview.

Published: 15 March 2023 17:10 CET
KEY POINTS: The tax changes in Italy to know about in 2023
Italy is bringing in changes to its tax system. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

The Italian government is preparing a set of major reforms to the tax system by 2025, and the first changes are expected to be confirmed on Thursday, March 16th, when the final text of the reform bill should be submitted for scrutiny by cabinet ministers.

The existing tax system in Italy, which has been in place since 1971, is often criticised for being overly complex and for placing too high a tax burden on employees and businesses – one of the factors regularly blamed for Italy’s longstanding problem with sluggish economic growth.

READ ALSO: Italy ranked among worst in Europe for tax burden on families

Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has said the planned reforms will reduce this tax burden “gradually” and make investment and commercial activity in Italy “more appealing”.

While we won’t know all of the details of the longer-term reforms immediately, here’s a look at what we know so far about the initial changes coming in 2023 and how they could affect you, based on Italian media reports.

Income tax changes

The government has confirmed it is planning changes to the way the amount of personal income tax you have to pay is calculated.

Irpef (Imposta sui Redditi delle Persone Fisiche) is the main income tax in Italy and applies to all employees, many self-employed workers (regular partita Iva holders, but not those on the flat tax rate) and pensioners.

This tax is the cornerstone of Italy’s fiscal system. It injected just shy of 206 billion euros into state coffers in 2022, accounting for around 38 percent of the country’s total tax revenue last year (544.5 billion euros).

The first reforms came in 2021, when the number of income tax brackets was cut from five to four to create the current system:

Current tax brackets:

   Income (annual)  Irpef rate
First bracket Up to 15,000 euros 23 percent (aliquota)
Second bracket Between 15,000 and 28,000 euros 25 percent
Third bracket Between 28,000 and 50,000 euros 35 percent
Fourth bracket Over 50,000 euros 43 percent

The coming change will reduce the number of tax brackets down to three by merging the second and third tiers into a single one carrying a rate of 27 or 28 percent.

This change means people who are currently in the second bracket will see their Irpef payments increase by two or three percent, whereas those who are now in the third bracket will benefit from a seven- or eight-percent cut.

READ ALSO: Freelance or employee: Which is the best way to work in Italy? 

It also removes the current sharp ten-percent hike in Irpef for anyone whose annual income increases above 28,000 euros.

VAT cuts

The Italian government is also planning cuts to VAT (known as IVA in Italian) on various products – and could scrap it altogether on at least some essential goods.

Italy applies a standard 22-percent VAT rate to most consumer goods, and lower rates to essential items (for instance, 4 percent on bread). This can be surprising to people from countries where VAT is usually zero-rated on basic foodstuffs.

With the new tax bill, the government plans to lower rates on all consumer goods which households purchase regularly: so-called shopping cart goods.

READ ALSO: Cost of living: What are Italy’s best price comparison websites?

The government is also reportedly considering scrapping VAT on at least some essential purchases, though no further details have emerged yet.

Italian consumer group Codacons estimates that scrapping the tax on essential items would save the average household up to 300 euros a year.

Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Tax ‘bonus’ cuts

The planned changes to income tax (Irpef) are expected to cost the treasury around 10 billion euros and the government plans to recoup this sum by curbing many of the financial incentives and bonuses currently available to Italian taxpayers.

Italy has a mind-boggling array of tax rebates and other incentives in place – over 600 in total – which collectively cost the state 165 billion euros a year. 

The 2023 tax reform is expected to cut the amounts available through these incentives, and will also mean fewer people are eligible to claim.

The government has already begun to curb some of Italy’s most popular – and costly – tax rebate schemes as of the beginning of this year; namely the building bonuses providing generous state-funded discounts on renovation work. This includes the so-called superbonus 110, which was initially cut back in January before being made almost completely unavailable in February.

EXPLAINED: Are any of Italy’s building ‘bonuses’ still available?

Ministers have not yet released any details as to which other incentives may be affected by planned cuts.

Property taxes simplified

The taxes paid when buying property in Italy are notoriously hefty, with experts often advising buyers to budget around an additional ten percent of the purchase price in order to pay the various taxes and charges involved.

While there’s no sign that these costs will be lowered anytime soon, some of them are set to be streamlined: the upcoming bill will merge stamp duties (imposte di bollo) and cadastral taxes (imposte catastali) into a single fixed-rate fee which ministers hope will somewhat simplify the process of buying a home.

The Local will report further details of the upcoming tax changes once they become available.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

PROPERTY

IN MAPS: How Italy’s property prices vary by region

If you’re in the market for an affordable Italian home, how far your budget will stretch depends on which part of the country you’re moving to and whether you plan to buy or rent. Here’s how regional prices compare.

Published: 8 March 2023 17:25 CET
IN MAPS: How Italy’s property prices vary by region

Italian property prices have remained relatively stable in recent years compared to the steep rises seen in many countries, but that’s not to say they’re always cheap. Where exactly in the country you want to move to and the type of property you’re looking for will dictate whether or not you’re able to snap up a reasonable offer.

This map using data compiled by Italian property search portal Immobiliare.it shows how average listed prices per square metre compare across Italy’s regions.

Image: Immobiliare.it

The highest prices were recorded in Trentino Alto Adige, at €3,151 per square metre, and the cheapest place to buy was Calabria, with an average price of €922 per square meter.

Average prices are generally pushed up by just one or two hotspots, Immobiliare.it data shows: for example in the region of Tuscany, central Florence and the sought-after Fonti dei Marmi coastal resort command some of the highest prices per square metre in Italy, but in most other parts of the region you can find plenty of more reasonably-priced homes.

Milan, in Lombardy, is famously an expensive place to live, however this region ranks as slightly more affordable for buyers than the nearby northern autonomous provinces of Bolzano and Valle d’Aosta – though Lombardy is ranked top in terms of rental prices.

Average property rental prices by region. Image: Immobiliare.it

In Sardinia, there are extreme contrasts in purchase prices – between the luxury properties in coastal resorts and crumbling homes in inland villages – but overall, costs tend to be above average in the more easily inhabitable areas. 

Italy’s north-south divide is evident in any comparison of nationwide property prices, and while southern Italy is famous for cheap homes, within these regions you’ll find certain cities or tourist hotspots where prices far exceed the average. For example, prices in Bari, the regional capital of south-eastern Puglia, are among the highest in the country as well as the fastest-rising.

Property market experts have cautiously predicted price rises in some areas in he coming months – but any increases are expected to be modest.

Factors putting the brakes on growth include the soaring cost of living eroding households’ purchasing power, rising mortgage interest rates, and the high cost of building materials.

Mortgages are also expected to become more difficult to obtain in 2023, meaning fewer people able to purchase.

As a result, Italian property prices overall are not expected to undergo any significant changes this year.

See more in The Local’s property section.

SHOW COMMENTS