For members
MONEY
KEY POINTS: The tax changes in Italy to know about in 2023
From property taxes to VAT, Italy is bringing in a raft of tax changes that you should be aware of as part of longer-term reforms. Here's a quick overview.
Published: 15 March 2023 17:10 CET
Italy is bringing in changes to its tax system. Photo by ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP
For members
PROPERTY
IN MAPS: How Italy’s property prices vary by region
If you’re in the market for an affordable Italian home, how far your budget will stretch depends on which part of the country you’re moving to and whether you plan to buy or rent. Here’s how regional prices compare.
Published: 8 March 2023 17:25 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments