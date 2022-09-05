For members
ITALIAN ELECTIONS
EXPLAINED: Who’s who in Italy’s general election?
Want to know who the big names in Italian politics are and what they stand for ahead of the election? Here's a quick primer.
Published: 5 September 2022 16:16 CEST
Some of Italy's political parties - and their leaders - are much more famous than others. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP
POLITICS
‘Iron weathercock’: Europe reacts to Liz Truss becoming new British PM
European leaders and political commentators on Monday reacted to Liz Truss being elected as new Conservative party leader and therefore succeeding Boris Johnson as UK prime minister, and there were plenty of Margaret Thatcher references.
Published: 5 September 2022 15:42 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments